Gov. Beshear presents $3 million in grant money to eastern Ky. communities

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday went on a tour of eastern Kentucky, presenting nearly $3 million in grant money to four communities.

The governor presented a $50,000 grant to Lawrence County that will allow officials to build an accessible playground and splash park in Lawrence County Park.

Beshear also made a stop at Pikeville Medical Center where he discussed health care and black lung treatment. The governor said he wants to put the people first.

"We have proud, hard-working people,” Beshear said. “In eastern Kentucky, many people have fallen on harder times than they should. They need to know that they're governor is going to show up for them and fight for them."

The governor also made stops in Morehead and Sandy Hook to present grant money for various projects in those communities.

