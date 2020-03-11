COVID-19 CONCERNS | Gov. Beshear urges churches to cancel services

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear held another press conference Wednesday morning to update the public on the state's response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Tuesday Beshear urged nursing homes to put restrictions on visitation and Wednesday Beshear recommended churches cancel services this week.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky currently stands at eight. Five cases in Harrison County. Two cases in Fayette County and one case in Jefferson County.

Patients range in age from 27 to 69. For most people, coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.