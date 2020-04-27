Gov. Cuomo praises Gov. Beshear for 'standing up' to Sen. McConnell

During his press conference Monday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo praised Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear for ‘standing up to Sen. Mitch McConnell.'

“You could be an elected politician who is not a typical politician, not a go along, get along kind of guy, not a wake no waves kind of guy. Kentucky governor stood up said to his senior senator in the state Mitch McConnell that Mitch McConnell was wrong on saying he wouldn't provide funding to state and local governments and wrong in saying states should go bankrupt," said Gov. Cuomo. "It is hard for a governor, especially Andy, who is a relatively new governor, to stand up to a senior official and speak truth to power. That is hard. It takes guts. It takes courage. And you don't get that from a typical politician. So it warms my heart to see an elected official who is not a typical politician. Thank you, governor.”

