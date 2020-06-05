Gov. DeWine | Ohio National Guard member suspended for expressing white supremacist ideology

A guardsman with the Ohio National Guard has been removed from a mission in Washington, D.C., Gov. DeWine announced Friday during his afternoon press conference.

Gov. DeWine says the FBI uncovered information that the guardsman expressed white supremacist ideology on the internet prior to the assignment.

“While I fully support everyone's right to free speech, Guardsmen and women are sworn to protect all of us, regardless of race, ethnic background, or religion,” Gov. DeWine said. “Our Ohio National Guard members are in a position of trust and authority during time of crisis, and anyone who displays malice toward specific groups of Americans has no place in the Ohio National Guard.”

Gov. DeWine says the individual has been suspended from all missions at this time and that it is highly likely they will be permanently removed from the National Guard. He says he has directed General Harris to work with the public safety director to set up a procedure so something of this nature does not happen in the future.

