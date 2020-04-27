Gov. DeWine announces first steps of easing of coronavirus-related restrictions

“No mask, no work, no service, no exception.’

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced his plan Monday focused on gradually reopening the state’s economy, getting Ohioans back to work beginning in May with strict health guidelines still in place.

On May 1, Gov. DeWine says all health procedures that do not require an overnight hospital stay will be permitted to move forward.

However, Gov. DeWine admitted that one area still lagging is the amount of personal protection equipment.

Dentists and veterinarian should be able to be ‘full steam ahead’ May 1 as well, Gov. DeWine said.

Construction, manufacturing and distribution operations will resume in Ohio on May 4.

Five protocols must be followed at all businesses:

Every employee must have facial covering



Conduct daily health assessments



Maintain good hygiene



Clean and sanitize the workplace throughout the day

