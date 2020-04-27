Gov. DeWine announces first steps of easing of coronavirus-related restrictions

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WSAZ) -- “No mask, no work, no service, no exception.’
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced his plan Monday focused on gradually reopening the state’s economy, getting Ohioans back to work beginning in May with strict health guidelines still in place.
On May 1, Gov. DeWine says all health procedures that do not require an overnight hospital stay will be permitted to move forward.
However, Gov. DeWine admitted that one area still lagging is the amount of personal protection equipment.
Dentists and veterinarian should be able to be ‘full steam ahead’ May 1 as well, Gov. DeWine said.
Construction, manufacturing and distribution operations will resume in Ohio on May 4.
Five protocols must be followed at all businesses:
Also, beginning May 4, offices that were previously deemed nonessential will be allowed to open given they can supply employees with the proper PPE. And employees who have the capability to work from home should continue to do so, Gov. DeWine said Monday.
Consumer and retail services will be given the green light starting May 12. All employees will be required to wear masks and guests must remain 6-feet apart.
"We know there is a great desire to get restaurants fully open and to get hair salons and daycares open," said Gov. DeWine. "But we must first start down the pathway of opening things up where we thought there was less risk. It's very hard to control the environment in daycare and schools. I understand what parents are going through, but we have to start with what is easiest to control."
Mass gatherings of more than 10 people will still be banned in the State of Ohio.
Gov. DeWine said Monday the Stay at Home order remains in effect.
