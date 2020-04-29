Gov. DeWine announces major shipment of PPE, gives COVID-19 update

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a major shipment of personal protection equipment Wednesday.

4.1 million pieces of PPE are ready to be disrupted across the Buckeye state, Gov. DeWine says.

As of Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health reports 17,303 cases of COVID-19 and 937 deaths.

3,421 patients have been hospitalized by coronavirus and 1,014 admitted to the ICU.

Gov. DeWine and health officials also tried to clarify regulations surrounding masks or face coverings once the state reopens amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say while they recommend Ohioans wear masks in public, they are not required.

However, employers and employees are required to have some sort of face covering while on the job.

Officials listed the following as a few exceptions to the rule Wednesday:

When an employee in a particular position is prohibited by law or regulation to wear a face covering



When wearing a face covering is against documented industry best practices



When wearing a mask is not advised for health purposes



When wearing a face covering is in violation of the company’s safety policies



When an employee is sitting alone in an enclosed workspace

