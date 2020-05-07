Gov. DeWine announces opening dates for restaurants, bars and personal care services

Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine elaborated on his Responsible Restart Ohio Plan saying “virtually all retail will open back up” in the State of Ohio on May 12.

Gov. DeWine said his administration is attempting to do two things at once: bring back the state’s economy and stay safe.

Businessmen and businesswomen from across the state have been working in groups with officials from the Ohio Department of Health to develop strategies to get different sectors back up and running.

“What we are trying to marry is the science and the practicality of that profession or that business,” said Gov. DeWine during his press briefing Thursday. "Every business is different, every profession is different. By bringing people in who understand that and do it every day - we believe we have come up with the best practices.”

Hair salons, barbershops, day spas, etc.

Gov. DeWine announced that on May 15 hair and nail salons, barbershops, day spas, and such will be allowed to reopen.

The working group for this particular industry says those with an appointment may be asked to wait inside their car rather than inside of the business. Also, lobbies and waiting areas will be required to meet CDC social distancing guidelines.

All businesses will be required to deep clean after every single guest and professionals will be donning masks and asking customers to come with their own mask or covering.

Bars and restaurants

Outdoor dining at bars and restaurants will be permitted beginning May 15, says Gov. DeWine.

Dine-in services may resume the following week, beginning May 21.

Officials say while the doors will be open, the customer experience will look different.

Restaurants are going to be required to provide a floor plan that complies with social distancing guidelines. Dining parties must be seated six feet apart or separated by a physical barrier such as the back of a high booth or plexiglass, officials say.

Other changes could include: customers being asked to wait in their cars until seated, no self-service buffets and customers being asked to wear a mask by the business owner.

Officials say businesses should also display a list of COVID-19 symptoms at the entrance of the space that asks customers to self-monitor.

As of 2:00 p.m. Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health reports that there are 22,131 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 1,271 Ohioans have died from COVID-19 complications.