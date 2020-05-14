Gov. DeWine announces reopening dates for childcare, gyms, pools and more

Beginning Sunday, May 31 childcare providers in the State of Ohio will be permitted to re-open, with reduced numbers of children in each classroom, Gov. DeWine announced Thursday afternoon.

Gov. DeWine says all facilities must follow social distancing guidelines and intensify cleaning as well as hand-washing.

“Moving forward, childcare is going to look different for children, parents and teachers as long as COVID-19 is around,” Gov. Dewine said during his press conference. “But we must get this right, or we run the risk of exposing more individuals.”

Gov. DeWine says Ohio is utilizing more than $60 million in federal CARES Act funding to provide reopening grants to all of Ohio’s childcare providers.

The governor announced Thursday the state will be funding a research project to study best practices for controlling the spread of COVID-19 in child care settings.

“We are taking a very cautious approach to childcare. There is no playbook for this, so we must learn as we go forward. We will make changes as we go forward, Gov. DeWine said. “This study will make Ohio a global leader in safely re-opening child care.”

The May 31 date includes all family childcare, childcare center and both publicly-funded and private providers. Gov. DeWine says all are eligible for the grant program.

Officials say day camps also fall under the May 31 date of the Responsible Restart Ohio Plan.

Additional business announcements Thursday included the reopening of campgrounds on May 21 as well as gyms and fitness centers on May 26 as long as the business can meet safety protocols.

Officials say protocols for gyms and fitness centers will be on coronavirus.ohio.gov by Thursday evening.

Low-contact or non-contact sports will also be allowed to resume on May 26 along with community pools if they are regulated by local health departments. Officials say this does not include water parks or amusement parks. Gov. DeWine says those businesses will be addressed in the near future.

When announcing the re-opening of pools, officials noted that according to the CDC there is no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 can be spread to people through the water in pools, hot tubs, spas or water play areas. The CDC says proper operation and maintenance of these facilities along with disinfection with chlorine and bromine should inactivate the virus in the water.

The target date for the re-opening of the Ohio BMV is also May 26, Gov. DeWine says. But, officials urge that all services that can be accomplished online to still be done remotely.

The final re-opening announcement Thursday involved horse racing. The governor says all horse racing can resume on May 22 but spectators will be prohibited. Gov. DeWine says this does not apply to casinos and racinos.

As of 2:00 p.m. Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health reports there are 26,357 positive cases of COVID-19 in Ohio.

1,534 Ohioans have passed away from coronavirus-related complications.

