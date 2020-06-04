Gov. DeWine announces reopening dates for entertainment venues

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) -- "Out of respect' for the George Floyd memorial service, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine canceled his Thursday press conference regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, Gov. DeWine asked all Ohioans to observe a moment of silence at 2 p.m. in remembrance of Floyd.
Gov. DeWine did however release an addition to his Responsible Restart Ohio Plan on his twitter page.
Gov. DeWine says the following businesses will be permitted to reopen on June 10
As of Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health reports 37,282 cases of COVID-19 in the state.
According to health officials, 2,339 have passed away from virus complications.
Gov. DeWine also released stats from the Stay Connection Ohio service. In its first two weeks, the program completed more than 1,500 check-in phone calls to Ohioans ages 60 to 101.
