Gov. DeWine announces reopening dates for entertainment venues

"Out of respect' for the George Floyd memorial service, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine canceled his Thursday press conference regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, Gov. DeWine asked all Ohioans to observe a moment of silence at 2 p.m. in remembrance of Floyd.

Gov. DeWine did however release an addition to his Responsible Restart Ohio Plan on his twitter page.

Gov. DeWine says the following businesses will be permitted to reopen on June 10

Aquariums



Art galleries



Country clubs



Ice skating rinks



Indoor family entertainment centers



Indoor sports facilities



Laser tag facilities



Movie theaters



Museums



Outdoor Playgrounds



Public recreation centers



Roller skating rinks



Social clubs



Trampoline parks

