Gov. DeWine clears the way for outdoor visitation at assisted living facilities

Outdoor visitation at assisted living facilities and intermediate care facilities for individuals with developmental disabilities can begin early next month, Gov. DeWine announced Thursday afternoon.

Ohio’s governor said during his press conference, the decision to move forward with outdoor visitation was based upon ‘the impact on the quality of life a prolonged loss of connection can have on an individual’ and requests from families and residents.

The visitations are allowed to begin on June 8, Gov. DeWine says.

Gov. DeWine also announced that state will be releasing guidelines on how county fair boards and agricultural societies can safely allow kids to participate in limited livestock shows as well as other activities this summer. He says details will be up here Thursday evening.

Gov. Dewine says decisions about county and independent fairs should be made locally. He says each is unique and has different challenges amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Gov. DeWine announced an additional 476 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 33,915.

54 new deaths were reported overnight. 2,098 patients have now passed away from COVID-19 complications in the State of Ohio.

Gov. DeWine says 357,722 have been tested so far for coronavirus.