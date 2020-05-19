Gov. DeWine lifts last of stay-at-home order | ‘We’re moving from orders to strong recommendations’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday that the state is moving away from orders and now only issuing ‘strong recommendations’ in regards to the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is a new phase in our battle against COVID-19 and it is incumbent upon each of us to protect each other,” Gov. DeWine said during his new briefing.
Gov. DeWine has lifted the remnants of the state's 'stay-at-home' order and has issued what he calls an urgent health advisory.
The new urgent health advisory incorporates the following:
Gov. DeWine also announced Tuesday that all orders that included travel restrictions have been lifted; however, while unnecessary travel within or outside of the state is still permitted, it is not encouraged.
“The coronavirus is not gone. It is real. And it is deadly. This new phase that we are now in is about learning to live with this virus. It is with us -- it will remain with us -- and we must do all we can to contain it and keep it from killing our fellow citizens,” said Gov. DeWine.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced Tuesday that the Ohio BMV will reopen Tuesday, May 26. The BMV has been closed since March 18 due to the coronavirus crisis.
However, Husted noted that most things can still be done online and if your license has expired it is still valid because of the state of emergency.
As of 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health reports there are 28,952 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 1,720 total deaths.
