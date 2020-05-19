Gov. DeWine lifts last of stay-at-home order | ‘We’re moving from orders to strong recommendations’

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday that the state is moving away from orders and now only issuing ‘strong recommendations’ in regards to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a new phase in our battle against COVID-19 and it is incumbent upon each of us to protect each other,” Gov. DeWine said during his new briefing.

Gov. DeWine has lifted the remnants of the state's 'stay-at-home' order and has issued what he calls an urgent health advisory.

The new urgent health advisory incorporates the following:

Six feet of social distancing, a limit of 10 people for mass gatherings, frequent hand-washing and other sanitizing efforts



All business orders about social distancing and sanitation, including employees wearing masks, as well as efforts to protect employees and efforts to protect the public



Strongly recommends that high-risk Ohioans stay at home as much as possible. They should avoid places where they are likely to encounter a lot of people.

