Gov. Jim Justice: More 'aggressive measures' possible in fight against coronavirus

A day after addressing the state, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has released a statement regarding his administration's response to COVID-19.

"Opinions for political gain, without medical facts, can be dangerous to all of us," Justice said in a statement Sunday. "As you saw during my address last night, I am trying with all in me to allow our state to be successful in defeating this disease."

"I am relying on our medical community, as well as the federal government, to give me the recommendations as to whether we should take more stringent action. They have not given those recommendations to me at this time. However, we will be working into the hours of the night tonight, monitoring every single aspect of this, which may very well lead us to take more aggressive measures."

The governor's Saturday address has been criticized by other leaders who say they did not get the answers they were looking for from the address.

"I think that during this time of crisis, this pandemic, I think that leaders need to speak clearly, and i'm not sure that I heard that tonight," Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin told WSAZ's Amanda Barren Saturday. "So let me be clear, I believe that we should call for all folks who are not life saving workers, our police, our fire, our EMS, to stay home."

When asked if she would consider shutting down Charleston, Goodwin says it is something to look into.

"I think that is something that we need to consider," Goodwin said. "Here is what I did tonight (Saturday), I heard from Clay Marsh, who I respect and I trust and he said these things to me. He said that if we don't do extreme measures right now, we are going to end up like New York and oh by the way, New York acted too slow."

Goodwin and other leaders in Kanawha County said Saturday they had sent a critical letter to the state about how the state lab is operating, asking why it was not open 24/7 during the pandemic. On Sunday they sent a letter to Gov. Justice asking him to reconsider, and order a mandatory stay-in-place for West Virginia.

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said live on WSAZ Saturday that he was surprised Justice did not order a shelter in place during the address.

"I was surprised that he didn't go all the way forward as I was hearing him at the very beginning of his remarks," said Williams. "I was thinking he was taking steps towards it, therefore I'm going to be recommending that we have to and ordering that we have to have a shelter in place. It sounds to me just very simply this, is that he is laying the ground work now saying what happens if we don't shelter in place, if we don't start taking care of ourselves that in a day or two that he's going to be coming back with an order of shelter in place."

As of Sunday, 16 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in West Virginia. State health officials say all of them are travel related.

The state Department of Health and Human Resources said Sunday 460 residents have been tested for COVID-19.

The tests have been done at the state's public health lab, commercial labs and hospitals. Four are still pending from the state lab.

Of the 460 tests, 229 have been conducted at the state lab.

Justice says he will have a media briefing Monday morning at 11 where any further actions will be announced.