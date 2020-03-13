Gov. Jim Justice announces new hospital coming to Marion County

Governor Jim Justice and other health care officials have announced plans to build a brand new hospital in Marion County, West Virginia.

The announcement was made Friday afternoon during a press conference.

The facility will be run by the West Virginia University Health System. It was originally proposed to be a part of the Mon Health System.

According to Justice, the new hospital will be a 100 bed facility and will employ at least 500 people. Justice said the facility will be a full service hospital with the latest and best technology available.

The new facility is being built in response to the closure of Fairmont Regional Medical Center. WARN notices were handed out to employees in February. The downsizing and departments closing of that hospital is expected to be a 60-day process.

The new hospital is expected to take 18-24 months to fully complete.

During that transition process, Fairmont Regional Hospital's emergency care will remain open.

The new hospital will be just 2.2 miles from Fairmont Regional.

