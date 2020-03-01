Gov. Jim Justice to sign born-alive abortion bill

After passing through the West Virginia House and Senate, a bill that is aimed at protecting abortion survivors will be signed into law Monday.

Governor Jim Justice is expected to ceremonially sign the The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act Monday afternoon.

The bill was introduced by Delegate Ruth Rowan (R-Hampshire) with several co-sponsors.

According to the bill, once a fetus is removed from the mother at any stage of development, and has a beating heart or umbilical cord pulse, it is considered alive.

The new law would require doctors to use the same medical judgment and efforts to care for a born-alive child that they would use for a child born at the same gestation in a non-abortion circumstance.

Currently in West Virginia, abortions are banned after 20 weeks,

Violating the measure would result in discipline from the medical licensing board.