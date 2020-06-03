Gov. Justice | 'Work will begin soon' on Oakwood Road project

Private and state park campgrounds will be allowed to welcome back out-of-state guests next week, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday.

During his news briefing regarding the COVID-19 crisis, Gov. Justice said the welcome mat will be rolled out for out-of-state visitors on June 10.

The only caveat is a seven-day stay limit will be imposed on those out-of-state travelers.

Gov. Justice also announced Wednesday that “work will begin soon” on the Oakwood Road Project in Kanawha County.

The governor says he has approved the award of the contract for the Oakwood intersection improvement project on US 119.

Mountaineer Contractors Inc. out of Kingwood, West Virginia had the lowest bid at $5,852,000.

“This project utilizes the restricted view crossing u-turn that will improve safety and decrease traffic light waits,” Gov. Justice said. “When the DOT brought me the original design, it was estimated to cost $30 million. I asked them to take a harder look at the project and they re-engineered it using cutting edge ideas to realize cost-saving and we saved $25 million.”

