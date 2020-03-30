Gov. Justice: West Virginia State park campgrounds closed

State-owned campgrounds were ordered to be shut down on Monday during a news conference by Gov. Jim Justice. But in the executive order, it did not include private-owned campgrounds.

"The private campsites, we've already started looking into all that," Justice told WSAZ. "We're going to probably have some kind of statement in regards to that (Tuesday)."

Justice says the reason for the state-owned campsite closures is because he doesn't "want people coming across our state lines."

"All this is driven primarily from others coming across our borders that we don't want them to come. We in West Virginia want to embrace all and have people come from all walks of life when this is over, but right now we don't want you to come," the governor said.

He says it's all in efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 and to halt people traveling from highly infected areas to a safe haven state with a low percentage of positive cases, like West Virginia.

WSAZ received a statement from KOA in Milton, a private-owned campsite. They say they have taken many steps and added regulations to their site. They have closed their playground and some bathrooms, as well as their check-in area which they now operate through a window.