Gov. Justice announces discount for West Virginians staying at state parks

Since March, the coronavirus crisis has confined many West Virginia families to their homes and even canceled vacations. On Monday, Gov. Jim Justice encouraged West Virginians to release some of that pent-up energy by exploring state parks this summer, announcing a first-of-its-kind discount.

The offer is called the WVSTRONG discount and applies to lodge rooms, cabins and campsite reservations.

For stays between June 1 through August 31, all West Virginians will be eligible for a 30 percent discount on lodging at all state parks.

"At the end of the day, all West Virginians have been heroes throughout these unusual times" Gov. Justice said. "Because of the resiliency and strength you have shown, following the advice of our experts, our state has seen some of the lowest rates of COVID-19 cases in the country. You're saving lives and we can never thank you enough."

To claim the 30 percent discount on a new reservation, simply book online and enter promo code WVSTRONG at checkout. Or claim it by call 1-833-WVPARKS.

Guests who claim the discount will be asked to verify West Virginia residency with a state-issued ID at check-in.

All West Virginians with existing reservations during this time will be proactively issued the discount as a credit on their reservation within two weeks. Credits will be automatically applied, so guests with existing reservations do not need to call.

"With this promotion, we're hoping to introduce more West Virginia residents to the beauty and outdoor recreation you'll find here at our state parks," said Steve McDaniel, director of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

Overnight facilities at West Virginia’s state parks and forests will start to reopen for in-state guests this week. Campgrounds are scheduled to open first on May 21, with cabins and lodges reopening on May 26.

