Gov. Justice announces new public gathering and fair guidelines

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The limit on public gatherings in West Virginia increases from 25 to 100 people, Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday.

During his news briefing regarding the COVID-19 crisis, Gov. Justice said the limit will increase at midnight Friday, June 5.

Justice said he was advised by medical experts that he was safe to go forward with the increase.

Gov. Justice also announced Thursday that fairs and festivals may begin to operate July 1, as long as they follow relatively strict guidelines.

Justice said guidelines for fairs and festivals will be released Friday, June 5.

 
