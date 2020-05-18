Gov. Justice announces reopening date for malls, outlines week five of 'comeback plan'

The next steps in West Virginia’s ‘comeback plan’ amid the COVID-19 crisis were announced by Gov. Jim Justice Monday afternoon.

“We’ve got to open back up and our numbers are telling us absolutely to do it,” said Gov. Justice during his news briefing.

Along with a few additions to Week four of the reopening plan, Gov. Justice outlined Week five.

Week Four – Thursday, May 21



Indoor Malls



Whitewater rafting and ziplining industry



Indoor dining at restaurants at 50% capacity



Large, specialty retail stores



State park campgrounds to in state residents



Outdoor recreation rentals



Outdoor motorsport and powersport racing with no spectators



Hatfield-McCoy trail system



Tanning businesses Gov. Justice says Week five of his plan will begin on Tuesday, May 26 and will include the following:



State park cabins and lodges will reopen to in state residents



Indoor and outdoor bars at 50% capacity



Museums and visitor centers

