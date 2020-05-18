Gov. Justice announces reopening date for malls, outlines week five of 'comeback plan'

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The next steps in West Virginia’s ‘comeback plan’ amid the COVID-19 crisis were announced by Gov. Jim Justice Monday afternoon.
“We’ve got to open back up and our numbers are telling us absolutely to do it,” said Gov. Justice during his news briefing.
Along with a few additions to Week four of the reopening plan, Gov. Justice outlined Week five.
Week Four – Thursday, May 21
Gov. Justice says Week five of his plan will begin on Tuesday, May 26 and will include the following:
On Saturday, May 30 Gov. Justice has given the green light to spas and massage businesses as well as limited video lottery retailers.
Gov. Justice says casinos will be allowed to resume operations on Friday, June 5 under strict guidelines to keep players safe.
As he mentioned last week, Gov. Justice also reiterated that this week fitness centers, gymnasiums and recreations centers are permitted to reopen. That order includes sports training facilities such as gymnastics, cheerleading, martial arts and similar activities.
Gov. Justice says guidance for these businesses will be posted soon
