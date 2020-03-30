Gov. Justice closes state park campgrounds, issues executive order

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice held a press conference Monday afternoon following a governor's briefing with President Trump and Vice President Pence regarding COVID-19.

Gov. Justice began the news briefing by announcing the closure of all state park campgrounds.

"We don't want you to come across our borders," Gov. Justice said.

Gov. Justice also issued an executive order that directs anyone traveling into West Virginia from a high risk area to quarantine for 14 days.

The governor has charged West Virginia State Police to monitor the situation.

West Virginia currently has a total of 124 positive COVID-19 cases and one death has been reported.

Major General James A. Hoyer announced Monday that 359 members of the national guard are currently on duty.

During the press conference, officials also announced that Dow is expanding its hand sanitizer production. One of the five sites that will be a part of the expansion is South Charleston.

Gov. Justice says lawmakers are working on getting additional waivers for the free meal program for students in the state.

