Gov. Justice issues statement on his comment about President Obama

All presidents are welcome in West Virginia, except for “maybe not Barack Obama,” that's what Governor Jim Justice said Wednesday afternoon during a press conference.

The comments came as Gov. Justice spoke about his personal friendship with President Donald Trump.

When asked about the comments live on NewsChannel 3 Midday the Governor said this:

“Well, it’s not a joke from this standpoint. I hate to say it but the Obama/Biden Presidency and everything devastated West Virginia. And especially southern West Virginia. And then, Hillary Clinton kind of chimed in and before you know it West Virginia was brought to our knees and everything and I hate that, I hated that so badly and everything because the good people of West Virginia - we suffered beyond belief. When I walked in the door, you can say what you want but this was a bankrupt state, and everything and there was no where to turn. So I can get really excited about that. You know, I want to love everybody and everything and you know, I mean, that about loving everybody -- President Obama -- everybody but what happened to West Virginia will take us decades and decades to recover. And maybe never, maybe never. Ways of life are just gone, so it was really devastating. It was really hurtful.”

Justice was referring to the former President's plan to move away from the use of fossil files including coal during his administration.

Critics of the Obama Administration say that regulations put into place dealt a deadly blow to the industry.

“I can pick somebody else to go on a fishing trip that I would probably have more fun,” Justice said.

In a news release Wednesday, the governor's office stated that the remark made during the press conference was made in jest.

