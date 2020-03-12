Gov. Justice issues travel warning, suspends state basketball tournament

Gov. Jim Justice held a press conference Thursday to update the public on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans.

At this time, there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia, but the Justice administration is taking proactive steps due to confirmed cases in neighboring states.

Gov. Justice issued a state employee travel ban and asked all West Virginians to reconsider all out-of-state travel.

The governor also urged agencies and groups to not hold large meetings or gatherings.

Just as governors in Ohio and in Kentucky, Gov. Justice is also requesting that nursing homes in the state put restrictions on visitors at this time.

As a precaution, Gov. Justice as well announced the suspension of the high school state basketball tournament. The girls tournament was suspended at the end of play Thursday morning and the boys tournament has been postponed.

