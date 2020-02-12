Gov. Justice orders activation of State Emergency Operations Center

In response to high water and additional rain in the forecast, Governor Jim Justice has issued a State of Preparedness proclamation ordering the activation of the State Emergency Operations Center.

"Due to last week's flooding and rainfall, we have an increased threat of flooding across our entire state," Justice said. "With the health, safety, and property of our citizens at risk, I have ordered the activation of the SEOC with personnel and resources mobilized to respond to areas where this flooding could occur."

Leaders say the State Emergency Operations Center is now operating at "enhanced watch" and will remain that way until Gov. Justice deems the threat to be over.

The West Virginia National Guard will preposition two elements of the Swift Water Rescue Team in Gassaway and Dunbar Wednesday evening in preparation of rising floodwaters.

The State Emergency Operations Center, the West Virginia National Guard, and the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency

Management Watch Center will perform around-the-clock monitoring of water levels in rivers and streams and organize response.

Justice asks that all West Virginians remain attentive to weather conditions and to be sure to follow any instructions issued by emergency officials.

