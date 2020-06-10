Gov. Justice releases nurisng home visitation guidelines

New guidelines for nursing home visitations were announced Thursday by Gov. Jim Justice.

During his news briefing, Gov. Justice announced that the state will be taking a phased approach that will take place over several weeks. Under the new guidelines, limited visitation may begin Wednesday, June 17 if the nursing home meets a set criteria.

To allow limited visitation, a nursing home must have had no active COVID-19 cases for at least the past 14 days, going back to June 3.

According to the guidelines, visitation rules will be determined on a facility-by-facility basis. Visitors can expect limits on visitors per resident and appointment requirements as well as other restrictions.

Facilities must get certification to resume visitations from the W.Va. DHHR.. Further restrictions may be put in place if additional COVID-19 cases emerge.