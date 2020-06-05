Gov. Justice removes fire commissioner over social media posts about protesters

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has removed a state fire commissioner over “inappropriate and inflammatory” social media posts.

Justice said in a statement that he removed Martin Hess on Thursday from the West Virginia State Fire Commission after being made aware of various recent posts.

The brief statement did not describe the posts, but news outlets reported that one showed Hess wearing a shirt that said “all lives splatter, nobody cares about your protest” and depicted a vehicle hitting people.

Justice said he won't tolerate such behavior from anyone representing the state.