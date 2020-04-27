'THE COMEBACK' | Gov. Justice unveils plan to reopen West Virginia

W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice unveiled his blueprint for reopening the state Monday morning.

Gov. Justice says West Virginia's ‘comeback’ hangs on one criteria, the state’s cumulative percentage of positive test results.

Gov. Justice announced his administration will begin reopening the state in phases once the state has experienced three consecutive days maintaining a cumulative percentage of positive test results below 3 percent.

As of 11:00 a.m. Monday, that percentage was at 2.47 percent.

Once the three day criteria has been met, Gov. Justice says week one of reopening the state will consist of restarting elective medical procedures along with outpatient healthcare services such as primary care, dentistry, physical and occupational therapy as well as mental health services.

Daycares will also be allowed to resume operations beginning week one. Friday, Gov. Justice announced plans to require mandatory COVID-19 testing of all staff at daycare facilities in the state. The governor also spoke about the possibility of taking the temperatures of children and parents at those facilities.

Small businesses supplied with the proper PPE will get the green light in week two of the governor’s reopening plan. Hair and nail salons, barbershops, etc. will be allowed to open their doors by appointment only and masks will be required to be worn by both employees and customers.

Gov. Justice says customers would be required to remain in their vehicle until called into the business and temperature checks will be required.

Outdoor dining at restaurants is also under the week two umbrella, according to Gov. Justice.

During week two, churches and funerals with a limited gathering size will also be permitted with the proper PPE.

The following businesses are included in weeks three through six: office and government buildings, specialty retail stores, parks, gyms and recreational centers, dine-in restaurants, hotels, casinos, spas and any other remaining small business.

The locations that have no timeline for reopening right now include: nursing homes and entertainment venues such as movie theaters, sporting events and concerts.

Gatherings larger than 25 people will still not be allowed under Gov. Justice’s new guidelines.

Gov. Justice says West Virginians should continue to:

practice physical distancing



wear face coverings in public where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain



follow the statewide stay at home order until lifted



follow all county health department regulations



telework when possible

