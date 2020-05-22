Gov. Justice's office issues guidance for indoor amusement venues

Bowling alleys, pool halls, and other indoor amusement venues can reopen in West Virginia on Saturday, May 30 as part of the West Virginia Comeback Plan.

According to the guidance issued by the state, which you can read here occupancy at these locations is to be based the ability to socially distance.

The venues are asked to ensure there is enough staff to properly clean equipment.

Staff and customers should expect health screenings prior to their shift or entry.

In areas where food is served owners/operators are being asked to follow the guidelines set forth for indoor/outdoor dining.

