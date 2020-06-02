Gov. Mike DeWine addresses unrest and gives COVID-19 update

Following another night of protests throughout Ohio over the death of George Floyd, Gov. Mike DeWine took to the podium Tuesday afternoon to address the unrest as well as the state’s continued effort to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. DeWine says Ohio must improve law enforcement access to quality training, enhance transparency between police and the public, recruit more minorities to serve as officers and add more oversight to Ohio’s law enforcement agencies to ensure accountability.

“We are going to continue to make sure that our law enforcement officers have the proper training on implicit bias,” Gov. DeWine said. “We’re going to do more on de-escalation training for police officers. And, we’re going to do more to create best practices for police departments on the use of force.”

Gov. DeWine said we should all be outraged that in the year 2020 in Ohio and across our Nation, there is still inequality of opportunity and racism. The governor quoting Benjamin Franklin Tuesday by saying, “Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are."

Mayor General John Harris with the Ohio National Guard joined Gov. DeWine virtually during the news briefing to discuss how guard members are working to restore order and protect Ohioans during this time of unrest.

Over the past few days, police in several cities have been out enforcing curfews.

Regarding COVID-19, Gov. DeWine announced that all health care providers may resume all surgeries and procedures that had previously been delayed.

DeWine also reiterated that the state’s goal is to reopen schools this fall. Gov. DeWine says the date for starting school is solely in the power of the local school boards.

Health officials say 366 new cases of COVID-19 were reported overnight. The state’s positive total now stands at 36,350 cases.

52 new virus-related deaths have also been reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,258.

Officials say 407,450 Ohioans have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

