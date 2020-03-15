Gov. Mike DeWine considering closing schools for the year

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sun 11:56 AM, Mar 15, 2020

DAYTON, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on CNN's "State of the Union" that he is considering closing schools for the remainder of the academic year.

DeWine says his office informed local superintendents that when schools announced a three week spring break for students Thursday, that odds are "this is going to go on a lot longer and it would not surprise [him] at all if schools did not open again this year."

DeWine also announced on NBC's "Meet The Press" that he would consider closing bars and restaurants in Ohio.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest coverage.

 