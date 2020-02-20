Gov. Justice hopes to save Fairmont Regional Medical Center

We have seen several layoffs, downsizing and even doors closing at several hospitals throughout our region.

The newest hospital on that list is Fairmont Regional Medical Center. For the original story: CLICK HERE

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice had a meeting Thursday with hospital leadership, employees and local officials on Thursday to talk about the state of the hospitals and health care in West Virginia.

It was a closed door meeting, but afterward Justice answered questions about what was discussed.

He says last year about 20,000 people were treated at Fairmont's emergency room.

Now Justice says he wants to try to save the hospital. He says he isn't sure if it will happen, but he said he's not going to give up.

He says right now, the hospital is "upside down" and they have to figure out how to sustain economically.

During the news conference, WSAZ's Tori Yorgey asked the governor about health care across the state after other hospitals have also announced layoffs or filed for bankruptcy.

The governor says people should be afraid with the the latest news released by several hospitals.

"You should be afraid. If we don't take this thing head on right now and try to find a solution we are going to lose hospitals all across our state and if we lose hospitals all across our state we have a problem like you can't imagine," Justice said.

The West Virginia House of Delegates introduced and adopted a resolution Thursday asking Attorney General Patrick Morrisey's office to investigate the business practices of Alecto Health Care, the company that owns Fairmont Regional. It also owned the now-closed Ohio Valley Medical Center in Wheeling. To see a copy of that resolution, click on the Related Documents.

Morrisey's office says he looks forward to discussing it with legislators.

“We look forward to discussing this proposed resolution with the Legislature," said a spokesperson with Morrisey's office. "Every entity in the state must comply with our laws.”