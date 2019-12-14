Governor Jim Justice gives gifts to kids for the holiday

It's the season of giving and Governor Jim Justice is keeping a tradition of his going.

"I've done this every year forever and ever but it's the best day of the whole year," said Justice. "These kids, seeing them and everything, a lot of them are having a tough way to go and it's just a great day."

Justice gave almost seven hundred gifts to dozens of children throughout the Kanawha valley Saturday. The event happened at the Chamberlain Elementary School in Charleston.

"Around this time of year it's tight so it's nice to get a little (something) and know that people are actually thinking about the people in need," said Kanisha Farmer, a parent.

"It means a lot because, there are some families that don't get (anything)," said parent Cassie Thaxton. "They gave a lot of gifts to a lot of kids, they probably got six gifts each, I didn't even think the babies we're going to get anything."

The Greenbrier East girls basketball team joined the Governor to help hand out the gifts.