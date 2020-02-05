Governor Justice announces plan to establish Rural Medicine Task Force

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced his plan to form a Rural Medicine Task Force at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Justice said, "One thing in mind and that is someway some how we've got to solve this rural medicine and rural care dilemma. So I'm going to bring them together and form a task force to be able to come up with all the good ideas to solve that. Because at the end of the day, we can't have hospitals close not in our rural communities that's just always to it and they're doing it all over the place and we got to stop it somewhere. "

The goal of the task force is to maintain hospital and emergency care services for people in rural areas.

Justice felt confident in the formation of the task force's creation, saying, "I don't know any other way to do it. Really and truly, you've got the four leading players and that's CAMC, WVU, Cabell-Huntington and Mon General. You've got other players and we'll bring those players into the fold but those four players have got the expertise and the smarts to be able to solve this."