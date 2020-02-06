Governor Justice encourages West Virginians to participate in 2020 Census

In a press conference Thursday morning, Governor Jim Justice announced he would be taking one million dollars out of the State's contingency fund and putting it towards the 2020 Census.

Justice has created the West Virginia Complete Count Commission to boost Census participation, but the State is still behind in numbers.

Jobs with the Census that are available have a starting pay at around $13 an hour and can pay over $20 an hour depending on location.

"We have got to make sure we all get counted," Gov. Justice said, before announcing the withdrawal from the state's contingency fund.

Justice said there is no downside to being counted in the Census.

"If you've got Crazy Eddie that's up on the mountain, we've got to know Crazy Eddie is up on the mountain," Justice said.