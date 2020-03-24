W.Va. Gov. Justice to hold virtual Day of Prayer service

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and several religious leaders across the state will host a Day of Prayer Service on Wednesday.

The statewide Day of Prayer service will take place beginning at noon.

Leaders from several religious backgrounds will be present, allowing any and all West Virginians to participate.

“I really urge everyone to watch it and surely pray with us,” Gov. Justice said. “God above will hear us. He will be the one to get us through this.”

The Day of Prayer event will be livestreamed on: YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. It will also be aired on the West Virginia Public Broadcasting Channel.