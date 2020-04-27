Governor asks all Kentuckians to wear masks in public

While outlining the reopening process of the economy Monday, Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear says all Kentuckians should wear masks when out in public.

By May 11, Beshear said everyone who works for an essential business that is reopening should be wearing a mask.

As for customers, Beshear says people going to the grocery store or any other business where keeping social distance may not be as easy should also wear a mask.

Beshear says despite the fact that it appears Kentucky is near the beginning of a decline in COVID-19 cases, the masks will reduce the spread.

“It’s going to look strange,” Beshear admitted. “And it’s going to look very different to us. It might be a little hard on all of us to take in, but I want to make sure as more people are able to go back to work and we’re able to open more things as we work through May, I want to keep us as safe as possible.”

Beshear says the masks are going to be “the new normal” until a vaccine for the virus is available.

As for when businesses will be able to start to reopen, Beshear says he will release more details Wednesday, adding the first phase is set to start around May 11, which is when the masks are being asked to be worn.