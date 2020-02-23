Governor signs bill allowing motorcyclists ear protection

Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a bill aimed at protecting the hearing of Ohio motorcyclists.

The legislation would allow motorcyclists to wear earplugs or earphones while on their bikes.

The House and Senate previously approved the bill and the Republican DeWine signed it into law Friday.

Sen. Rob McColley is a Republican from Napoleon in northwestern Ohio. He says noise from the wind and engines can produce severe hearing damage for motorcyclists.

Motorcyclists would not be allowed to listen to music while riding under the measure.