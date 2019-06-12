Grace wins re-election as Wayne mayor

Incumbent Wayne mayor Danny Grace held off former long-time mayor and challenger James Ramey, Jr. III.

Grace received 250 votes. Ramey received 207.

Toney Atkins, running unopposed, won Town Recorder.

Dwayne Wallace won the race for Municipal Judge, defeating Kevin Bradshaw, 273-181.

Nine candidates ran for five Town Council positions.

French Napier (254), Gary Akers (206), Harry Sowards (200), Judy Watts (173) and Rosie Whipkey (172) were the winners.

They defeated Jon Reed (165), Cathy Maynard (134), Freelin Pridemore (106) and Jim Dorton (71).

Voters also passed a proposition that means this years winners will only serve a three-year term. The proposition means the next town election will coincide with the county election in 2022, when all offices will become four-year terms.