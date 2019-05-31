Graduate takes big steps at graduation, leaves wheelchair behind

Elijah Slash is one of 380 Huntington High School graduates who will be walking across the stage at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena on Friday night.

"I just want them to see that I can do it,” he said.

But for him there's a journey behind what got him there.

"It means a lot because like I’ve practiced all the time almost every day just to walk across stage,” Slash said.

At age two, he suffered a brain injury after a routine surgery, confining him to a wheelchair.

"We were in the hospital for approximately four months. Elijah was on the vent, on life support,” his mother Jessie Slash said.

They knew the biggest obstacle would be relearning to walk, but Elijah was bound and determined. Like many kids, he set some goals for his senior year of high school.

"He said a teacher of his had given him a piece of paper the other day that had their goals on it from the beginning of the year and his two primary goals were to graduate with honors and to walk across that stage,” Jessie said.

After months of hard work and pulling through painful physical therapy, he’s checking off both of those goals tonight.

"It took a lot of energy and strength out and I just had to keep working and practicing walking to get that back,” he said.

"This’ll be the longest distance that he has ever walked,” she said.

He’s now walked across the stage twice for practice and is ready to do it one last time Friday as he graduates with honors.

It’s an emotional night for him, his family, teachers and physical therapists who will be cheering them on.

“Whenever he practiced the other day I kept on going back and forth like I don’t want to cry and I don’t want there to be tears cause there’s so much happiness behind it and whenever I looked over at him and there wasn't a struggle, there wasn’t this is difficult. There was a smile and a gleam on his face and laughter. Seeing that takes away any of the barriers that we have faced,” Jessie said.

After graduation, Elijah wants to pursue a career in real estate and flip houses.