West Virginia graduation requirement policies up for public comment

The West Virginia Board of Education voted Wednesday to allow public comment on two policies that would personalize graduation requirements.

Board of Education members say they consider policy 2510, Assuring the Quality of Education: Regulations for Education Programs, a flagship policy. Policy 2510 requires 22 credits for high school graduation but divides those credits between prescribed and personalized.

Ten credits are prescribed including two each in math, English language arts, social studies and science, as well as one physical education and one health credit. The remaining 12 credits are personalized credits individualized to each student based on their education plan. Those credits include two each in math and English language arts, one each in social studies, science and arts, four personalized credits based on students' post-secondary plans and a new flex credit.

"When revising policy 2510, our goal was to provide counties with as much flexibility as possible to personalize education for each student based on their goals," said West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Dr. Steven Paine. "This added flexibility will empower counties to be innovative in scheduling and allow students to take course work that is most relevant to their future plans."

The proposed policy also requires all schools to implement a comprehensive career exploration middle school experience beginning in July 2021. This experience may include career and technical education courses, stand-alone career exploration courses, mini-courses, field trips, guest speakers and career mentors.

"Exposing students to CTE late in high school will no longer fill the pipeline with the level of skilled workers needed in our state," said West Virginia Board of Education President David Perry.

Under the new policy, all public high schools and middle schools must also offer a full-time virtual school option for grades 6-12. The schools can either offer this through the West Virginia Virtual School program at the state level or through a county virtual school offering.

The WVBE also unanimously voted to place Policy 2322, West Virginia System of Support and Accountability, on public comment.

The public comment period for both policies will last until January 24th.

