Graduation options discussed for Kentucky high schools

The Kentucky Department of Education's Education Continuation Task Force held a virtual meeting Tuesday to discuss graduation options for the 2020 senior class.

On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear recommended that Kentucky schools not return to in-person classes for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Last week, the federal government released a three-phased plan that guides states on criteria to meet before starting the reopening process.

As of Tuesday, Kentucky has not entered the first phase, which Beshear says he hopes that process will begin in early May.

Interim Education Commissioner Kevin Brown says the concern with forgoing a virtual ceremony and hoping to have an in-person graduation at a later date is there is a chance Kentucky may still not even be past the first phase by late summer. This would still limit public gatherings would be to 10 people.

The department of education says even if Kentucky were to enter phase two by early fall, everyone who attends a public event, like a graduation, would need to wear gloves and masks. In the second phase, crowds are limited to less than 50 people.

"Ideally, yes, we want to have some sort of in-person ceremony for kids at some point, even if it were the early fall," said Brown. "However, we do know in reality, there could be a chance that would even be restricted. We probably need to take advantage of doing some type of virtual recognition."

"Our commitment should be to give seniors the best opportunity possible to experience a graduation ceremony under safe conditions," said Jackie Risden-Smith, superintendent of Fairview Independent Schools in Boyd County. "This is what students want and in time, we can look at outside of the box approaches that are far better than a virtual graduation."

Brown says the department is exploring an idea in Mississippi that they have sent to Beshear and the Kentucky Department for Public Health that could be an option.

A high school there is allowing one senior at a time come and receive their diploma. The student would be allowed to bring no more than four immediate family members. While maintaining the proper six feet of social distancing, the student would walk across the stage and be handed their diploma.

The set up would also include a videographer who would record every student doing this. The individual ceremonies would be edited together for a graduation video that will be distributed.

"A lot of creative ideas are going on around the country," said Brown. "A lot of the options would take a lot of work from staff and a lot of planning, but we owe it to kids to try and think outside of the box and do the best we can."

On Tuesday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced schools in the Mountain State would not resume normal classes this school year. Since his announcement, several school districts have announced tentative dates for normal services in late June.

