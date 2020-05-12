Graduation, possible prom date announced for Jackson County seniors

High school seniors in one school district in our region may still get a traditional graduation ceremony as well as a prom.

The Jackson County School District has detailed a plan that has senior activities happening in May and June with COVID-19 restrictions in place.

School leaders have set May 29 as the date for senior celebrations for both Ripley High School and Ravenswood High School.

A parade will be held for Ripley High School seniors beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Walmart and ending at the high school.