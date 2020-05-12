Graduation, possible prom date announced for Jackson County seniors

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- High school seniors in one school district in our region may still get a traditional graduation ceremony as well as a prom.
The Jackson County School District has detailed a plan that has senior activities happening in May and June with COVID-19 restrictions in place.
School leaders have set May 29 as the date for senior celebrations for both Ripley High School and Ravenswood High School.
June 26 has been set as the graduation date.
School officials have listed the following plans for graduation in accordance with social distancing guidelines:
Plan A: A traditional graduation ceremony at both high schools at the regularly scheduled times.
Plan B: If only small groups are permitted, both high schools will have graduation ceremonies in their respective auditoriums.
Plan C: If no gatherings are permitted, both high schools will have virtual graduations utilizing the internet/social media and local radio.
School leaders say money that had been previously raised for Project Graduation will be divided equally and given to seniors. There will be no school organized project graduation at either high school.
If Plan A for graduation goes into effect, officials say a traditional prom for both Ripley and Ravenswood high school students will be held in their respective gyms on June 27.
