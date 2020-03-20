Grand Ole Opry streaming acoustic concert live at empty venue

The coronavirus pandemic won’t stop country musicians from performing Saturday at the Grand Ole Opry, and you will be able to watch the show live.

Circle and the Opry are bringing the Historic Saturday Night Opry to the globe with an acoustic version of the iconic show.

Brad Paisley, Vince Gill and Marty Stuart are the scheduled performers.

You will be able to watch the show live on Circle. They will also be livestreaming the event on YouTube and Facebook. Below is the YouTube stream of the event. You can set a reminder so you get a notification when the show goes live.

The show begins at 8 p.m. EDT, 7 p.m. CDT, 6 p.m. MDT and 5 p.m. PDT.

Check your local listings for Circle by clicking here.

