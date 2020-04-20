Grand Strand beaches ponder reopening

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has given individual towns the authority to reopen or keep closed their beaches starting Tuesday. The decision overturns the edict to close all beaches that was enacted two weeks ago in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For their part, the two municipalities most frequented by many folks in our area, namely Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach, have made different decisions.

Myrtle Beach is keeping their beaches closed for now. But, as of Tuesday morning, North Myrtle Beach is opening.

Mark Kruea, PR director at the city of Myrtle Beach, told NewsChannel 3 on Monday evening that the decision for Myrtle Beach city to keep its beaches closed will be re-evaluated on a weekly basis.

This gives us some sense of the split feelings that go into the reopening and could be a snapshot of what we may go through, should governors give our cities/towns a similar choice.

