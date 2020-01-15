Grand opening of Dragonfly Landing

Dragonfly Outdoor Adventures is a local family friendly destination location, offering kayaking, food truck lunch, indoor and outdoor aerial yoga adventures, fly fishing, and so much more.

Dragonfly Landing's grand opening is Saturday at 4 p.m. at 254 Treasure Cove Road in Greenup, Kentucky.

