Grant awarded to renovate a Kanawha County school

The state School Building Authority has awarded more than $6 million in funding for several school construction projects throughout West Virginia, including in Kanawha County.

The School Building Authority approved $1 million for the Kanawha County School System.

Kanawha County will add this grant to money already budgeted for repairs for a total of $3.5 million. The renovation project will focus on Alum Creek Elementary School, with many different elements incorporated into the project.

That includes moving the school’s main office to the front of the building and installing a security vestibule for controlled access to the office and school. The walkway between the main building and annex will be enclosed to improve secured access. The current main office will be converted into a classroom to bring a class in an outside portable inside. This will also provide an update to the sprinkler and electrical system as well as all fire alarms.

As part of the Fall 2018 excess levy ballot, the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system will receive an upgrade.

Other MIP grants went to Harrison, Jefferson, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Wayne, and Webster counties.