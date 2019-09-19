Grant funding helping volunteer fire departments in W.Va. with staffing and equipment

Firefighters risk their lives everyday to keep people safe. But volunteer fire departments across the nation are facing a growing problem -- recruiting and keeping firefighters.

On Wednesday, it was announced that volunteer fire departments across West Virginia would be getting grant funding to help with those efforts.

One of the grants that was given to the Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department was the SAFER grant, which stands for Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response.

The purpose of the grant is to help with recruitment and retention efforts.

The Hurricane Volunteer Fire Department has been operating under that grant for the last four years. Deron Wilkes, who is the Recruitment and Retention Coordinator, says they have used that money in a number of different ways to get people interested in the job and to help their current members.

"Over the years, you have seen the advertisements. We have done the billboards. Our latest one is we are sponsoring the local youth football league so our name is on all their programs and at all their games and it's actually on their jerseys. Part of the whole thing is just trying to get the name out and let people know you need help," Wilkes said.

He went on to say, "The grant has paid for a lot of different things for us. The grant has allowed us to do the advertising that you have seen. The other thing it does though is it provides that training and equipment for people who have come into the department. When someone comes onto the department, once they have gone through their training, we are able to buy them new gear, we are able to put them through EMT training in addition to firefighter training. Those are all important. The other thing it has allowed us to do is pay what is called a stipend. So right now, as long as the grant lasts, when you get out of bed at 3 in the morning and come here, you do get a little bit of money. It's not much, but it at least covers your gas to get here and back and it's a little bit of a something to say thanks."

Wilkes says recruitment and retention problems are facing volunteer departments nationwide.

"Everybody is looking for more help," he said. "I think the thing that people miss is we don't just need people to fight fires and run calls. We need people who are mechanics who can work on trucks. We need people who are accountants to help with the books. All those things are important to us."

Wilkes says in the best case scenario, it will take three to four minutes for a volunteer fire department to get out the door when a call comes in.

"We are fortunate that grant has allowed us to have staff in house on the weekends," Wilkes said. "We have people who stay here on the weekends and are here to answer calls. But during the week, at 3 in the morning, it depends on someone waking up, getting dressed, driving from their house to here and then driving in the truck."

Wilkes says over the years, he has seen the call volume increase at the department.

"I think that everybody is busier," Wilkes said. "When I first started here in 1985, we probably ran 600 calls a year and we are double that now. The training requirements have become so much greater."

Wilkes says the SAFER grant for the department was set to run through the end of October, however, they were granted an extension to last through the end of January.

He says they have reapplied for the grant and are waiting to hear if they will get it.

They have also applied for a grant to replace the ladder truck for the department.