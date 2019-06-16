Grass clippings left in roads can lead to serious motorcycle accidents

Motorcyclists say it’s just like ice. Ice outside in the spring is unlikely but, grass on the road is. A motorcyclist in Illinois died this week while riding on a motorcycle, her death is being blamed on grass clippings left in the street.

Grass clippings may seem like a nuisance while you're out mowing the lawn, but they can be deadly for motorcyclists. Ron Litton, the service manager at Indian Motors in Lexington, says it is fairly common and something almost every avid rider can relate to.

"Everybody has it sometime or another a little slippage hopefully not the big incident," Litton said.

It only takes a handful of grass clippings to make a motorcyclist slide out of control.

"Because the surface area of a tire is about the size of the palm of your hand, so if you imagine a handful of grass it doesn't take you much to slip," Litton said.

Fines for blowing grass into the roadway can range from $50 to $2,500 in some states.