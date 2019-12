Fire crews in our region are battling more than flames, they're duking it out to see who can put on the biggest lights display this holiday.

The Grayson Fire Department's impressive light show changes to the tune of "Carol of the Bells" by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

Officials say the display costs about $40,000 and every dollar was raised through generous donations and fundraising.

Fire crews say be sure to tune in to 88.1 if your listening from your vehicle.