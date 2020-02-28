Grease trap safety measure passes W.Va. House

West Virginia may soon stiffen fines for restaurants that fail to secure the lids of grease pits after a young girl fell into one of the collection traps last year.

The House of Delegates on Friday unanimously approved a measure to increase fines from $5 to $50 per day for businesses that don't secure the grease pit lids.

The bill followed an incident last November where 5-year-old Kambria Cvechko stepped on one of the lids outside a Charleston restaurant and fell into the pit's narrow opening, submerging into the dark, putrid grease.

The proposal now goes back to the Senate with some minor amendments.

