Greenbrier Pool prepares to reopen for the summer in Charleston

Bella Anderson, who has grown up visiting the Greenbrier Pool, said she has a special fondness for its diving board.

With multiple pool closures filling our surrounding region, the Greenbrier Pool board in Charleston knew keeping the pool closed for the summer wasn't an option financially.

"The diving board is my favorite because I get to do flips off it and everything," Anderson said.

"The bills still come in the mailbox, even if the pools open or not. We had to open this year to be able to make it through. We need a good turnout of members to make sure we can even open next year. I think if we hadn't opened this year it would have been very tough for us to get back on our feet," Greenbrier Pool Board Vice President Tony Thomas said.

With the release of reopening guidelines from the state of West Virginia for pools, the pool board says they are throwing some ideas around to practice social distancing.

"On our concrete we have 6-foot squares with the expansion joints, so what we were going to do is every morning, every other square, just put an X on it with chalk. Unless you're a family member, you will have to stay away from the squares with the X's in them," Thomas said.

Pool board member Shane Hudnall says waiting for pools reopening date in West Virginia, did push back their initial date.

"June 6th will be opening day. We typically used to open this weekend, but we were awaiting the guidelines on what we were going to have to adhere to those," Hudnall said.